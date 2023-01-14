Honor MagicBook X14 laptop with 1th Gen Intel Core i5 processor launched in India: Price and offers

Honor MagicBook X14 laptop with 1th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Honor has launched the new Honor MagicBook X14 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor in India. The Honor MagicBook X14 comes with a sleek design with slim aluminum body. The company claims that the MagicBook X14 offers 2-in-1 fingerprint power button, long battery life, 65W type-C fast charging, backlit keyboard, and pop-up webcam. The new Honor MagicBook X14 comes equipped with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and special eye comfort mode.

Honor MagicBook X14 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5: Price and offers

Honor MagicBook X14 11th gen i5 is available in the Indian market exclusively via Amazon. The Honor MagicBook X14 11th gen i5 8+512GB will be available to purchase at Rs 41,990 in the launch period from Rs 46,990. The exclusive offer will be limited till January 20th, 2023 on Amazon only

Upon purchase, consumers will be able to unlock exclusive instant discount benefits worth Rs 3000. And can also avail of Bank offers and NCE offer available on Amazon.

Honor MagicBook X14 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5: Specifications

The Honor MagicBook X14 11th gen weighs 1.38kg and is only 15.9mm thin. It features a 14-inch display with 4.8mm ultra-slim bezels on three sides, and an 84% screen-to-body ratio. Powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, the Honor MagicBook X14 delivers an upgraded performance with a maximum turbo frequency of 4.2GHz.

Along with 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM and one of the fastest internal storage drives, PCIe NVMe SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, users can enjoy greater speed when processing multimedia files, editing photos and videos, or gaming with friends.

The Honor MagicBook X14 comes with an Supersized Cooling Fan, which achieves up to 38% higher air intake and enables efficient heat dissipation. Along with a massive 56Wh battery, the laptop is claimed to offer up to 9.9 hours of local 1080p video playback or 9.2 hours of web page browsing on a single full charge. For those on the move, the new 65W Fast Charger weighing just 200g can power the device up to 68% in just 60 minutes.