Technology

Google gives Rs 27 crore grant to Indian app for farmers, cybersecurity body gets Rs 33 crore

At Google for India, the company shared that the support to India’s changemakers through Google.org has now crossed $50 million over the last eight years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Google has announced two newest grants for organisations who work on AI for social good, and a safer internet for everyone. One of the organisations backed by Google is Wadhwani AI’s CottonAce app that received a funding of $3.3 million (Rs 27 crore). It got the grant for developing and deploying AI that is helping farmers across India. 

Wadhwani AI developed CottonAce, an AI-powered app available in 9 Indian languages that provides farmers real-time advice on crop resilience and pest management, including judicious and appropriate fertilizer and pesticide use.

Google.org also provided a $4 million (Rs 33 crore) grant to the CyberPeace Foundation, a cybersecurity advocacy organization, to develop and execute a nationwide awareness and capacity-building initiative to equip 40 million people across India with fact-checking techniques and guidelines for responsible online behavior via a comprehensive online learning center offering resources in over 15 Indian languages.

At Google for India, the company shared that the support to India’s changemakers through Google.org has now crossed $50 million over the last eight years.

