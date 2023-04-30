Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2023 to begin on May 5; check discounts on iPhone 13, Poco X5 Pro, Galaxy F14

Representational Image

The giant e-commerce platforms are announcing this year’s biggest sales which will give huge discounts and offers on mobile phones, home appliances, TV, AC and many more items. Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce platform, has announced its next Big Saving Days Sale, with the company guaranteeing significant discounts on smartphones. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will start on May 5, 2023. Whereas, Amazon has also announced its Great Summer Sale 2023 which will commence on May 4, 2023.

According to the teaser website for the sale, smartphones including the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and other phone models will be among those that will be discounted.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the Pixel 6a will be offered for an effective price of Rs 25,999, while the Realme GT Neo 3T will be lowered to Rs 19,999.

Taking all discounts into account, Poco X5 Pro will be priced at Rs 20,999. Customers can also buy the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G at Rs 22,999. The cost-effective Realme C55 will be listed at Rs 7,999.

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale on iPhone 13:

Currently, iPhone 13 128 GB variant is available at Rs 61,999. Flipkart has plans to offer the craziest deal on the iPhone 13 as part of Flipkart’s Big Saving Day sale. iPhone 13 will have crazy offers as mentioned in Flipkart’s sale teaser, although Flipkart hasn’t revealed the price yet.

Flipkart has hinted at the inclusion of “curtain raiser deals” which Flipkart will make public on May 1, 2023. Flipkart will mostly announce the offers and discounted prices of the iPhone 13 during one of these sales, as done earlier. But according to previous sales, it is safe for customers to assume that iPhone 13 will be priced under 50,000.

Several bank discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI’s will be offered to the Flipkart customers. Again, Flipkart Plus membership customers will be able to access the sale a day prior to the sale begins for regular customers.