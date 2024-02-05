The healthcare industry has been undergoing a digital transformation, and this wave of technological innovation has extended its reach to the field of Physical Therapy (PT). As a paediatric physical therapist, Maheshkumar Baladaniya has been at the forefront of integrating the latest tech trends in PT, with a specific focus on the integration of Health Informatics.

Health informatics, which involves the creative use of cutting-edge technology and data analysis in healthcare environments, plays a crucial role in streamlining workflows, optimising treatment plans, and improving communication between patients, therapists, and other healthcare providers when integrated into PT practice.

Maheshkumar emphasises that this integration has led to improved efficiency, better patient outcomes, and enhanced overall healthcare experiences. Here are several ways technology is making a significant impact in the PT field:

● Precise and Customised Treatment Plan: Technology allows physical therapists to create individualised treatment regimens tailored to each patient's unique requirements and objectives, thereby increasing the efficacy of rehabilitation programs.

● Remote Monitoring and Telehealth: Telehealth technologies enable physical therapists to remotely monitor patients, providing real-time feedback and adjustments to exercise routines, improving accessibility to care.

● Accurate Vitals/Measurements: Wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers are valuable tools for physical therapists to evaluate patient progress and adjust treatment plans, further enhancing health outcomes.

● Electronic Health Records (EHRs): EHRs expedite communication and documentation procedures in healthcare environments, providing physical therapists with easy access to patient records and the ability to monitor progress.

Maheshkumar advocates that to provide the best care possible, physical therapists must embrace health informatics as technology continues to evolve. The integration of technology in physical therapy not only increases productivity and accuracy but also gives patients more control over their recovery.

The integration of Health Informatics in PT celebrates the positive impact it has on patient care, treatment outcomes, and the overall patient experience. This technological advancement paves the way for a future where PT practices are more accessible, personalised, and effective than ever before. Maheshkumar Baladaniya's pioneering work in integrating health informatics into physical therapy stands as a testament to the transformative power of technology in redefining patient care and treatment outcomes.

