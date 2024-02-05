DNA Explainer: A deep insight into tech trends in physical therapy

Twitter
Headlines

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

Viral video: Reporter slaps herself during live broadcast, here’s why

Delhi Schools timings changed from tomorrow, check revised timing here

7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely for Central govt employees; check arrear amount, other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

Delhi Schools timings changed from tomorrow, check revised timing here

10 foods that are difficult to digest

9 herbs and spices to lower cholesterol quickly

Weight Loss: Seeds to eat daily to shed fat quickly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

Meet superstar, whose boyfriend faked his death to avoid legal case, disappeared abroad with new girlfriend, now he...

HomeTechnology

Technology

DNA Explainer: A deep insight into tech trends in physical therapy

Health informatics, which involves the creative use of cutting-edge technology and data analysis in healthcare environments, plays a crucial role in streamlining workflows, optimising treatment plans, and improving communication between patients.

article-main

Maheshkumar Baladaniya

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 06:18 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The healthcare industry has been undergoing a digital transformation, and this wave of technological innovation has extended its reach to the field of Physical Therapy (PT). As a paediatric physical therapist, Maheshkumar Baladaniya has been at the forefront of integrating the latest tech trends in PT, with a specific focus on the integration of Health Informatics.

Health informatics, which involves the creative use of cutting-edge technology and data analysis in healthcare environments, plays a crucial role in streamlining workflows, optimising treatment plans, and improving communication between patients, therapists, and other healthcare providers when integrated into PT practice.

Maheshkumar emphasises that this integration has led to improved efficiency, better patient outcomes, and enhanced overall healthcare experiences. Here are several ways technology is making a significant impact in the PT field:

● Precise and Customised Treatment Plan: Technology allows physical therapists to create individualised treatment regimens tailored to each patient's unique requirements and objectives, thereby increasing the efficacy of rehabilitation programs.

● Remote Monitoring and Telehealth: Telehealth technologies enable physical therapists to remotely monitor patients, providing real-time feedback and adjustments to exercise routines, improving accessibility to care.

● Accurate Vitals/Measurements: Wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers are valuable tools for physical therapists to evaluate patient progress and adjust treatment plans, further enhancing health outcomes.

● Electronic Health Records (EHRs): EHRs expedite communication and documentation procedures in healthcare environments, providing physical therapists with easy access to patient records and the ability to monitor progress.

Maheshkumar advocates that to provide the best care possible, physical therapists must embrace health informatics as technology continues to evolve. The integration of technology in physical therapy not only increases productivity and accuracy but also gives patients more control over their recovery.

The integration of Health Informatics in PT celebrates the positive impact it has on patient care, treatment outcomes, and the overall patient experience. This technological advancement paves the way for a future where PT practices are more accessible, personalised, and effective than ever before. Maheshkumar Baladaniya's pioneering work in integrating health informatics into physical therapy stands as a testament to the transformative power of technology in redefining patient care and treatment outcomes.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi court allows jailed Manish Sisodia to meet unwell wife once a week

'Honour for me, but also for ideals I served': LK Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna

RapidX train 2nd phase ops to begin soon, touches maximum speed of...

US President Joe Biden slams Israeli PM Netanyahu, calls him a 'Bad Guy'

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns from post citing 'personal reasons'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE