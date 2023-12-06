Headlines

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

Grab best deals on face washes on Amazon: Amazing offers, deals here

Affordable and Trendy: Laptop Cases Under Rs 500 on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

India's dominance in ICC rankings 

Batters who got dismissed for handling the ball in Test cricket

5 side effects of drinking too much water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga called 'snowflake' as Animal Twitter account trolls Swanand Kirkire: 'Alphas don't get triggered...'

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

HomeTechnology

Technology

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

Discover the ultimate experience of gaming with these affordable headphones that you cannot miss. Check them out quickly

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Have you checked the amazing deals on gaming headphones that will blow your mind. The wonderful experience that has created with the best headphones available on Amazon. Where you can get the best deals and offers on an affordable rate. Read the article given below that will be suggesting you some of the best gaming headphones. 

JBL Quantum gaming headphone

Buy JBL Quantam gaming headphone featured at Amazon

* Create a playstation environment with these headphones that deliver crystal clear communication

* Lightweight and durable headband with foam cushioning 

* Get flat 40 per cent off on it

Buy Now on Amazon

Razer BlackShark gaming headphone

* Buy Razer BlackShark gaming headphone on Amazon

* Get rid of wierd noise with its noise isolating microphone

* Oval cooling gel- infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build up

Buy Now on Amazon

Zebronics Jet Pro gaming headphone

Buy Zebronics headphone on Amazon

 * Just wear the headphone and adjust it according to your way

* It is designed in a way that if you are using it for long duration it won't be making you uncomfortable

* It gives you a LED light arrangement that will give a different vibe

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

    Meet Sam Bahadur's real family, including three most important women in his life

    Meet man whose housemaid inspired him to build Rs 2000 crore company, quit US job to live in village, his business is...

    Watch: Vicky Kaushal leaves Kiara Advani, Karan Johar in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him

    Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Animal is this Bollywood star's ancestral home, was once 'bought back' from hotel chain

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

    Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE