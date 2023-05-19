BGMI unban CONFIRMED: Relaunch date, expected changes and what we know so far

BGMI unban confirmed

BGMI unban has been confirmed by Krafton's CEO and the PUBG sibling will be available for download in India on Google Play Store and Apple App Store after almost 10 months. BGMI also faced a ban in India after a few months of its launch due to security issues. For those who do not know, BGMI is the Indian version of the popular PUBG game that was banned in the country because of its Chinese parent company. The BGMI unban is not being celebrated by the gamer communities in India and we are here to answer all your questions.

BGMI unban date: When will PUBG sibling return on Apple App Store and Google Play Store in India

BGMI unban has been confirmed by the makers but when it comes to the relaunch date, Krafton executives haven’t provided a specific date, however, leakers have given us an idea about when the game will be available to download. If leaks are to be believed, BGMI will be available to download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store from May 27, 5:30 pm.

BGMI unban: What changes can we see in the game

As per a report by News18, BGMI will come back for a limited duration with a certain set of rules. During this period, government officials will closely monitor the app to check if it violates India's rules. As per the report, the game will be less violent and will show blood in some other colour. It is also expected that we may also see some cosmetic changes. It is also believed that testing period may last three months and the game won’t be available 24x7 as there may be some restrictions on playing time as well.