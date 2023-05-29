BGMI for Apple iPhone: Battlegrounds Mobile India to be available on Apple App Store at 12 noon

BGMI iPhone

BGMI is now available for Android users in India via Google Play Store. The BGMI servers went online today (May 29) and Android smartphone users are now able to play the game with new features and upgrades. However, the game is still now available for Apple iPhone users but as per the latest update from the company, the Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for Apple iPhone users via Apple App Store around 12 noon. “This is a phased rollout. So, you may not be able to access the game immediately but worry not! We've got you covered. The servers will be opened in phases and made available to players in batches. For iOS we expect downloads to start from noon. It is completely randomized (and even the admin has to wait for it). So sit back and relax while the servers open for your IDs!” Krafton said in an official post on Facebook.

As mentioned above, this is a phased rollout that is why many Android users are facing difficulty while trying to login to the game. If you are also facing issue while trying to play BGMI on your Android device, you can try the following steps:

1. Put off the internet

2. Start the game

3. You'll get login page (No Notice Page)

4. Then Put on the internet

5. Then login via any social

6. The servers are working

BGMI requires a stable internet connection. Battlegrounds Mobile India minimum system requirements: Android 4.3 or above and at least 1.5 GB RAM.