Apple Watch Ultra to likely get larger Micro-LED display in 2024

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple launched its first-ever Apple Watch Ultra late last year along with the Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch Ultra is targeted for athletes and it brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure. The Apple Watch Ultra gets a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. For its successor, the tech giant is reportedly planning to bring Micro LED technology next year.

According to a note to investors seen by 9To5Mac, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu suggests that Apple Watch sales will likely drop in 2023 due to "lack of significant spec upgrade.” To counter that, the 2024 Apple Watch Ultra will have a larger Micro LED panel instead of an OLED.

For those who are unaware, Micro LED is an alternative to OLED which has higher colour accuracy and brightness levels.

The analyst also heard from sources familiar with the matter that the 2024 Watch Ultra might feature a larger 2.1-inch display, up from 1.93 inches on the current model, the report said.

In October last year, the iPhone maker added a new workout setting to its `Apple Watch Ultra` that extends battery life to an estimated 60 hours by reducing GPS and heart rate readings. (with inputs from IANS)