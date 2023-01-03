Tecno’s most expensive smartphone, Tecno Phantom X2, launched in India

Tecno Phantom X2

Tecno’s most expensive smartphone till date, Tecno Phantom X2 has been launched in India. The new Tecno Phantom X2 flagship smartphone comes with a curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. It gets a 120Hz refresh rate and it is powered by a MediaTek chipset. At the rear, it gets a unique camera module at the rear that houses a triple lens setup. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tecno Phantom X2.

Tecno Phantom X2: Price and availability

The Tecno Phantom X2 comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999. It is currently available for pre-booking via Amazon and the deliveries of the phone will begin from January 9. Along with the phone, the company is also offering an option to get the next flagship smartphone for free. Tecno Mobile is offering a free upgrade to Phantom X3 to 100 pre-booking and 200 offline customers.

Tecno Phantom X2 specifications

Tecno Phantom X2 comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 120hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

In terms of camera, the Tecno Phantom X2 comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the phone houses a 32MP selfie camera with dual flash.

It run Android 12 based operating system out of the box and it is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.