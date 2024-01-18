Headlines

Technology

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 to go on sale again but without blood oxygen features

The revised versions of smartwatches are now available on Apple’s website and its retail stores.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sales have resumed in the US but without blood oxygen features amid a patent infringement dispute. The revised versions of smartwatches are now available on Apple’s website and its retail stores. “Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 without the Blood Oxygen feature will become available from apple.com starting 6 am PT on January 18, and from Apple Stores starting January 18,” a company spokesperson said.

“Apple’s appeal is ongoing, and we believe the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit should reverse the USITC’s decision. We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting orders,” said the company.

“Pending the appeal, Apple is taking steps to comply with the ruling while ensuring customers have access to Apple Watch with limited disruption,” the company said.

It is worth noting that there will be no impact to Apple Watches sold previously that include the blood oxygen feature. The new Apple watches were banned in the US after the ITC ruled that the blood oxygen sensors violated patents belonging to healthcare company Masimo.

In the latest ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had denied extending an interim stay on the Apple Watch ban.

