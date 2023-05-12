Apple users won’t be able to use key Facebook app from June

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches across the globe due to its ease of use and advanced features. Apple Watch can be used to send messages, make phone calls, control music and much more apart from just tracking activities. The smartwatch from Apple also allows users to reply on Facebook Messenger right from their wrists but it appears that the feature may be history pretty soon. Meta has announced that it is discontinuing the ability to reply with Facebook Messenger's Apple Watch app at the end of this month.

A few Apple Watch users received notifications that revealed about the company’s plan. “After May 31st, Messenger won’t be available as an Apple Watch App, but you can still get Messenger notifications on your watch.” the notification reads. As per MacRumors, the notification wasn’t sent to all Apple Watch users, but a Meta spokesperson confirmed the news to Reviewgeek in an official statement.

"People can still receive Messenger notifications on their Apple Watch when paired, but starting at the end of May they will no longer be able to respond from their watch. But they can continue using Messenger on their iPhone, desktop and the web.” Meta said in a statement to Reviewgeek. The company has not specified any reason to shut down the app.

For those who are unaware, the Facebook Messenger app for Apple Watch was introduced in 2015. It allows users to send voice clips, likes, stickers, and more without opening the app on the phone.