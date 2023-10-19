Headlines

Apple iPhones may soon be able to share car keys digitally with Samsung, Google Pixel phones

Hyundai's cross-platform sharing will initially be available for compatible Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones, with other models to follow.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Hyundai Motor Group has announced that it will collaborate with smartphone platform companies to allow a wider variety of iOS and Android phone users to gain digital access to Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brand vehicles via the Digital Key 2 convenience feature. The Group’s Digital Key 2 is one of the first services in the automotive industry to support cross-platform compatibility for contactless sharing of digital key capabilities between smartphones. 

In the past, it was not possible to share digital keys for Hyundai, Kia or Genesis vehicles between iOS and Android-based smartphones, but the expanded service now allows more users to unlock, lock and start compatible vehicles using select Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel devices. Select phones will even allow automatic unlocking of the car as the user walks near it, removing the need to hold the smartphone against the driver-door handle.

The Group has reorganized the way Digital Key 2 is provided through the manufacturer’s app to expand compatibility. The expanded service is available not only for Apple and Samsung smartphones, but also for Google Pixel phones. It will be expanded to other smartphone makers in the future.

This new functionality is available for all new Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles with Digital Key 2. Older, similarly equipped models will be able to utilize this feature with a software update. Cross-platform sharing will initially be available for compatible Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones, with other models to follow. The device-to-device sharing function can be used after updating the smartphone to the latest version or by deleting previously used vehicle keys and re-registering the new keys before using.

