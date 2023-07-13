Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets massive Flipkart discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale, over Rs 51,000 off

Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India, however the iPhone 14 Pro is currently available at Rs 78,399 on Flipkart after a Rs 51,501 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the flagship smartphone of Apple and soon it will be replaced by the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the most popular model of the lineup that also comprises Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. At the Amazon Prime Day Sale that begins on July 15, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is expected to get a huge price cut along with a range of bank offers but ahead of the sale, the phone is available with a massive discount on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India, however the iPhone 14 Pro is currently available at Rs 78,399 on Flipkart after a Rs 51,501 discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro with 128GB storage is listed at Rs 1,19,999 on Flipkart after Rs 9901 off. Along with this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 38,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 Pro down to Rs 81,3999. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 3000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This means with all offers, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro can be bought at Rs 78,399 from Flipkart.

The flagship Apple phone is in great demand since its launch and has remained sold out on ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. The base storage model of Apple iPhone 14 Pro was especially hard to get.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the company’s first ‘notchless’ phone thanks to the new Dynamic Island. It is powered by a new A16 Bionic chip. It also features a new 48MP triple camera setup. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and gets a 12MP camera at the front.