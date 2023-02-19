Apple iPhone 11 available at Rs 20,000 on Flipkart after Rs 39,900 off, check details

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone is the best-selling model of iPhone to date. In 2019, Apple released three new iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 was the final flagship iPhone model to have rounded corners. iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. A13 bionic chipset is the engine that drives this vehicle. It has a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera. A few months ago, Apple decided to stop producing the iPhone 11 because it was cannibalising sales of the iPhone SE 3 5G. Until recently, the Apple iPhone 11 was the most reasonably priced premium smartphone available, and it saw huge demand during the annual Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The Apple iPhone 11 is now on sale at a steep discount on Flipkart, making it a compelling option for anybody looking to upgrade to a high-end smartphone on a tight budget.

The iPhone 11 is now available for less than Rs. 20,000. Because of the current Flipkart offer, it's ridiculously cheap. You may get your hands on this cheap price thanks to a combination of price cuts, bank incentives, and exchange agreements. See below for details on how to take advantage of this discounted iPhone 11 offer.

iPhone 11 price cut

The 64GB version of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs 43,900. Nevertheless, thanks to the Flipkart offer, you can now get the iPhone 11 for a flat Rs 2,901. It implies you may acquire it for Rs 40999 without bothering about any card discounts and exchange incentives.

A variety of card offers and cash-back promotions are available to sweeten the bargain and make it more cheap. You may save Rs 1,000 by paying using a credit card issued by Axis Bank, HSBC, IndusInd Bank, or OneCard. In addition, Flipkart now gives up to Rs 20,000 in return for your old smartphone via their new exchange offering. But, before making a final decision, you should find out whether your old phone can be traded in and how much of a discount you can expect from the exchange agreement.

If you're eligible for and take advantage of all applicable exchange discounts and card incentives, you may get your hands on an iPhone 11 for only Rs 19,999.