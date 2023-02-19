Twitter to charge users for two-factor authentication, here’s how to protect your account without paying

File Photo

Twitter users were greeted early Saturday with an ultimatum from the social media app: Subscribe to the platform's new premium service or lose a popular account security feature. Users were alerted via pop-up that, unless they subscribe to Twitter Blue for $8 a month, they would no longer be able to utilise text message two-factor authentication to keep their accounts secure.

The notification warned that, beginning March 19, non-subscribers would be unable to access their accounts unless they disabled the subscription requirement.

How does two-factor authentication work?

With two-factor authentication, users are required to input a randomly generated code in addition to their usual password.

Passwords alone aren't enough to keep your online accounts secure, so this additional step requires you to have access to an app, device, or phone number where you can get the code.

Apps like Microsoft Authenticator and Google Authenticator may produce these sorts of codes for you. These may also be texted to a user's mobile device.

Two-factor authentication through text message is something Twitter is presently exclusively offering to Twitter Blue users.

Other option to secure your Twitter account?

Further protection for your account, beyond simply a password, may be provided by using an authentication app or security key.

You may log into your online account with the use of a security key, which is a small, portable device that creates a series of random numbers.

An authentication app takes the same concept, only it resides on your phone rather than a dedicated hardware token.

There are a variety of authentication apps you can install on your mobile device to protect your Twitter account, but you'll need to choose one before you can set it up. You may get them from the App Store or Google Play at no cost. In addition to Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator, you now have the choice of using Authy, Duo Mobile, or 1Password.

Also, READ: Wordle 610 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 19

After downloading the software, launch the desktop version of Twitter and choose the ellipses inside a circle icon. There, you'll see options for "Settings and privacy," "Security and account access," and, lastly, "Security." Choose "Authentication app" and proceed with the setup as directed. If you haven't done so before, Twitter will ask for your email address so it can contact you.

After everything is set up, you may increase the security of your Twitter account by using the numeric numbers issued by your authentication app.