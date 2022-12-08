Apple iPhone 11 available at Rs 17,499 on Flipkart after Rs 26,491 discount, check details

The Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models till now.

Apple iPhone 11 is available with more than 50% discount on Flipkart. Launched in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900, the Apple iPhone 11 was discontinued by the company a couple of months ago as it was eating up the sales of Apple iPhone SE 3 5G that was launched earlier this year. The Apple iPhone 11 was available as an affordable premium smartphone till now and it received a tremendous response during the annual Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. The Apple iPhone 11 series is the last of its kind with curved edges. The iconic Apple iPhone 11 is available at Rs 17,499 on Flipkart after Rs 26,491 discount.

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. It was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020. Under the hood it is powered by an A13 bionic chipset. It sports a dual 12MP sensor at the rear and a 12MP selfie shooter at the front. The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 3,991. In addition to that, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, up to Rs 1,500 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 38,499. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

Also read: Dyson launches unique wearable air purifier with headphones at Rs 78,000



This means that you can get an Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 17,499 from Flipkart after a Rs 26,491 discount. The Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models till now and it was discontinued after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series. The Apple iPhone 11 was the base model in the iPhone 11 series that also comprises iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several ecommerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued.