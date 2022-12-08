Dyson launches unique wearable air purifier with headphones at Rs 78,000

The Indian availability of the new Dyson Zone is not yet known but the company will start delivery of the wearable air purifier from January 2023

With the rising pollution levels, air purifiers have become a necessity in many countries across the globe. India has few of the most polluted cities in the world which makes it one of the biggest markets for air purifiers companies. Over the years, we have seen air purifiers of different shapes and sizes, however the new Dyson Zone air purifier is something you’ve never seen. Dyson has launched a new world’s first wearable air purifier that is fitted with over-ear headphones. The Dyson Zone is a set of noise cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth. This one of a kind wearable device is definitely unique with a mask-like bridge that connects both the cups of headphone. The Indian availability of the new Dyson Zone is not yet known but the company will start delivery of the wearable air purifier from January 2023. The price of Dyson Zone air purifying headphones begins at $949 (around Rs 78,000).

The compressors in each ear cup of Dyson Zone draws air through the dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth, channelled through the non-contact visor. Sculpted returns on the visor ensure the purified airflow is kept near to the nose and mouth and diluted as little as possible by external crosswinds. The headphones is claimed to deliver rich, immersive audio and relief from unwanted city noise thanks to advanced active noise cancelling (ANC).

Originally a snorkel-like clean air mouthpiece paired with a backpack to hold the motor and inner workings, the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones evolved dramatically over its six years in development. Taking inspiration from the shape and design of a horse’s saddle, the Dyson Zone is engineered to distribute weight over the sides of the head, rather than on the top. A saddle typically curves over the horse’s spine distributing the load through contact with the areas left and right of the backbone – a format used for the central cushion on the headband.