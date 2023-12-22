Headlines

Technology

Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 323 in Flipkart Sale ahead of Christmas, but there’s a catch…

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the Pro version of the earbuds is quite favourite of users who use them for longer durations.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Apple AirPods Pro is available at lowest price ever in the Flipkart Sale ahead of Christmas 2024. Apple AirPods Pro features a lightweight design with smaller stems, wide charging case and silicone eartips. The tapered silicone tips with the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant. As per the company, Apple AirPods Pro offers more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you.

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the Pro version of the earbuds is quite favourite of users who use them for longer durations. In the Flipkart sale, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro for Rs 323, which is one of the lowest ever price of premium TWS earbuds till date. Apple AirPods Pro were priced at Rs 26,990 at launch and the earbuds were available at a great discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at Rs 323 after a Rs 22,400 discount in the Flipkart Sale.

Apple AirPods Pro is currently priced at Rs 22,723 in the Flipkart Sale after a huge discount ahead of Christmas. Buyers can bring down the price of the Apple AirPods Pro as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,900 off if you have an old smartphone to exchange, bringing the price of the earbuds down to Rs 823. In addition to this, buyers can also get Rs 500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI on 6 months. This means that you can get the Apple AirProds Pro from Flipkart at just Rs 323. 

