Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 1,140 in Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale, check details

Headlines

This man introduced burgers, pizzas, ice-creams to Indians before Independence; know about him

Meet one of India's richest families, whose net worth is Rs 66400 crore, its business is…

Nothing Phone (2) getting Apple iPhone’s exclusive feature, Carl Pei ‘apologises’ to Tim Cook

When Emraan Hashmi said he wanted to take Katrina Kaif on a romantic date, do an intimate scene with Deepika Padukone

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money: Payouts for finalists, semi-finalists, participating teams in the ODI World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man introduced burgers, pizzas, ice-creams to Indians before Independence; know about him

Meet one of India's richest families, whose net worth is Rs 66400 crore, its business is…

Nothing Phone (2) getting Apple iPhone’s exclusive feature, Carl Pei ‘apologises’ to Tim Cook

India's likely XI against New Zealand

Meet the stunning wife of star Australian cricketer

Bollywood actresses who quit acting after marriage

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 1,140 in Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale, check details

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the Pro version of the earbuds is quite favourite of users who use them for longer durations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple AirPods Pro is available at Rs 1,140 in the Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale that ends today (November 15). Flipkart is offering attractive deals on products across various categories. The platform is also offering decent value when you exchange your old smartphone to buy something. During the sale, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro for Rs 1,140, which is one of the lowest ever price of premium TWS earbuds till date. Apple AirPods Pro were priced at Rs 26,990 at launch and the earbuds were available at a great discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at Rs 1,140 after a Rs 18,850 discount in the Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale.

Apple AirPods Pro is currently priced at Rs 19,990 in the Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale after a huge discount. Buyers can bring down the price of the Apple AirPods Pro as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 18,850 off if you have an old smartphone to exchange. This means that you can get the Apple AirProds Pro from Flipkart at just Rs 1140. 

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the Pro version of the earbuds is quite favourite of users who use them for longer durations. The Apple AirPods Pro features a lightweight design with smaller stems, wide charging case and silicone eartips. The tapered silicone tips with the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant. As per the company, Apple AirPods Pro offers more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

EC issues show-cause notice to AAP, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi

Meet man who worked in Apple, now wants to replace your iPhones, Android phones with tiny AI pin

Meet new No.1 ODI bowler, it's not Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah, Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Jadeja, Zampa

What is ‘pig butchering scams’? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns against new fraud in India

Fire breaks in coach of parked train at Odisha's Puri station

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE