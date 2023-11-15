Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 1,140 in Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale, check details

Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the Pro version of the earbuds is quite favourite of users who use them for longer durations.

Apple AirPods Pro is available at Rs 1,140 in the Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale that ends today (November 15). Flipkart is offering attractive deals on products across various categories. The platform is also offering decent value when you exchange your old smartphone to buy something. During the sale, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro for Rs 1,140, which is one of the lowest ever price of premium TWS earbuds till date. Apple AirPods Pro were priced at Rs 26,990 at launch and the earbuds were available at a great discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at Rs 1,140 after a Rs 18,850 discount in the Flipkart Diwali Dhamaka Sale.

The Apple AirPods Pro features a lightweight design with smaller stems, wide charging case and silicone eartips. The tapered silicone tips with the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant. As per the company, Apple AirPods Pro offers more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you.