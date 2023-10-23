Headlines

Amazon The Great Indian Sale: Get best offers on mixer grinders

Amazon has brought the best offers on mixer grinder for your kitchen to make your cooking more easy at a very affordable prices.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

If you want to save a lot of effort and time while cooking then this deal is for you, these mixer grinders will make your cooking so much easier with new and amazing features, now you can effortlessly grind anything and make your favourite dishes.

Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars At Rs 3,399

  • This mixer grinder has a wet jar with a capacity of 1.5 litres, a multipurpose jar with a capacity of 1 litre, and a chutney jar with a capacity of 0.3 litres
  • This jar is  made of stainless steel, which is durable and easy to clean
  • The body of the mixer grinder is made of ABS material, and the blades are also made of stainless steel for efficient blending and grinding
  • It also provides 3 speed control settings along with a pulse function for precise control over your blending and grinding tasks
  • It has a feature of 750 W Turbo Motor, which is perfect for handling tough ingredients.

Wipro Elato FMG206 1000W Mixer Grinder At Rs 4,999

  • The mixer grinder is equipped with a powerful heavy-duty 1000W pure copper motor
  • This mixer grinder comes with a special feature of Deep Flow Breaker (DFB) technology, It is designed to ensure super efficient grinding in the shortest possible time
  • The mixer grinder is a high-grade 100% stainless steel jars
  • The jars have bigger capacities, with sizes ranging from 1500ml, 1200ml, to 500ml.

Philips HL7703/00 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder At Rs 6,499

  • The mixer grinder has a powerful 1000W motor and a strong jar and blade design, It can grind even the toughest ingredients in just 90 seconds
  • The mixer grinder comes with 3 stainless steel jars of different capacities 1.75 L, 1 L, and 0.5 L and also with a blender jar with a capacity of 1.5 L
  • This mixer grinder has a secure locking mechanism that ensures they are leak-proof
  • It has a wattage of 1000 W, operates at a voltage of 230 V, and has a revolution speed of 22,000 rpm.

Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder At Rs 6,699

  • This mixer grinder is equipped with an ultra-powerful 1000 W motor that has pure copper motor winding
  • It has a sleek and stylish design with a durable stainless-steel finish
  • This mixer grinder comes with a large 1500 ml juice extractor jar made of polycarbonate material
  • It  includes a multi-utility jar that offers great functionality
  • This mixer grinder comes with three stainless steel jars: a wet grinding jar with a capacity of 1500 ml, a dry grinding jar with a capacity of 1000 ml, and a chutney jar with a capacity of 450 ml 

