Headlines

Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter's Balram Singh uses 'pippa' to free East Pakistan, war drama to release directly on OTT

'Karwa Chauth special': Women mesmerize internet with beautiful dance to 'Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla'

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore the best offers on power banks

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore the best offers on power banks

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

7 countries with longest work weeks

7 benefits of eating sattvic food

7 benefits of coconut oil in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

Thangalaan teaser: Vikram rips cobra with bare hands, fights for tribals in blood-soaked war saga; know its KGF connect

Rainbow Rishta trailer: Six queer people share their fears, try to find love in endearing docuseries, release date out

HomeTechnology

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore the best offers on power banks

Unlock the great offers on the power bank with Amazon Great Indian festival sale. Hurry and grab the deal now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW


Buying a power bank is a game-changer for your daily life, a power bank can actually enhance your mobile experience. With a power bank, you'll never have to worry about your devices running out of battery again. Amazon has brought such an amazing range of power banks with great offers that will offer you incredible benefits. 

 

 

MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank At Rs 1,599

 

  • This power bank is equipped with 22.5W ultra fast charging and power delivery 3.0 that means it can charge your devices at lightning speed and enjoy the convenience of fast charging on the go
  • This power bank is not only super light-weight and pocket-sized, but it also has triple output ports which means you can charge multiple devices at the same time, making it perfect for when you're on the go and need to keep all your gadgets powered up
  • It has a charging time of just 6 hours which means you can quickly recharge it and have it ready to go whenever you need it. No more waiting around for hours for your power bank to charge up. 

Buy Now on Amazon


URBN 20000 mAh Lithium_Polymer 22.5W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank At Rs 1,699

 

  • With the URBN 20,000mAh 22.5W power bank, you'll experience superfast charging for your devices
  • This power bank is designed to charge your mobile phone from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, with its quick charge feature and dual output ports
  • This power bank is equipped with advanced dual type-C power delivery
  • It features two Type-C ports that support both input and output, giving you the convenience of charging and powering your devices
  •  With Power Delivery technology, you can experience optimal charging efficiency and 50% faster two-way fast charging for your smartphones, tablets, and more.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank 1,699

  • This power bank has a massive 20000mAh Lithium Polymer capacity, which means you can charge your devices multiple times
  • With this power bank, you can charge your iPhone 12 up to 4.6 times, Samsung M11 up to 2.6 times, and iPad up to 1.4 times
  • With its powerful 20W PD and QC output, it can charge your devices at exhilarating speeds and in an emergency, it can bring your new iPhone or Android device back to 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes
  • This power bank is equipped with power delivery technology, which means it supports 20W fast charging input via the Type C port and it can get fully charged in just 7 to 8 hours.

Buy Now on Amazon

Amazon Basics 10000mAh 22.5W Lithium-Polymer Power Bank At Rs 969

 

  • This power bank packs a punch with its powerful 10,000mAh Lithium Polymer battery and It's designed to efficiently charge your devices multiple time
  • This power bank is a fast charging champion, when you use compatible charging cables and devices, it supports super-fast charging of 22.5W
  • You have the flexibility to charge it using either a Micro USB or Type C cable. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 12,499 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off, check details

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can upload, analyse files in latest beta

DNA Explained: What are electoral bonds and what is the controversy around them?

Shubh breaks silence on being slammed for allegedly glorifying Indira Gandhi's killers: 'Some people will find...'

Failure messes people up: Netizens slam Kangana Ranaut after she 'insults' Deepa Mehta, asks her if she is a harem slave

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE