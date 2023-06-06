Apple’s pricey VisionPro headset inspires hilarious memes

Along with the headset, Apple also unveiled the new visionOS for the visionPRO.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is currently underway in Cupertino, California. This highly anticipated event began on June 5 and will continue till June 9. At the conference, Apple introduced its much-discussed mixed-reality headset, VisionPro, which is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2024. The price for this new addition to the Apple line-up is set at approximately $3,500 or around Rs 2,89,000, sparking a wave of memes and discussions on social media.

Appel released a blog post regarding the new AR/VR headset that read, “Apple Vision Pro lets users capture, relive, and immerse themselves in favourite memories with Spatial Audio. Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.”

Social Media's Reaction To Apple's New Headset

The netizens were keen to notice the pricing of the new headset at $ 3,500. Some social media users even shared a special list of demands that the headset should do as it has been priced so high. Others wondered if they should buy a car in place of the VisionPro headset.

Additionally, comparisons were made between the headset's appearance and those seen in popular TV shows and movies. It is worth noting that Apple's virtual reality headset is significantly more expensive than other products on the market, such as Meta's Quest 3 headset priced at approximately $499.

All About Apple's VisionPro Headset

Apple's VisionPro headset has been powered by Apple's M2 chip and is even enabled with a new processor named R1, specifically for sensor processing. The product also incorporates 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

Apple also introduced the new visionOS for the VisionPro, based on iOS and iPadOS, which ensures compatibility with several existing Apple apps.

Furthermore, Apple announced support for various other applications, including Microsoft Office, Zoom, and WebEX for video conferencing. As a bonus, the tech giant unveiled a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch display, offering users a larger canvas to showcase their creativity.