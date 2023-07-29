Headlines

Will Harmanpreet Kaur be able to play the Asian Games 2023 after ICC's punishment? Check details here

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Will Harmanpreet Kaur be able to play the Asian Games 2023 after ICC's punishment? Check details here

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

AI imagines Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, other Oppenheimer cast in Indian wedding 

ITR भरने की लास्ट डेट हो रही खत्म, जल्द भरें

6 films in which Sanjay Dutt aced negative roles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

HomeSports

Sports

Will Harmanpreet Kaur be able to play the Asian Games 2023 after ICC's punishment? Check details here

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old received a two-match suspension from the ICC due to her misconduct in the third and final match of the ODI series against Bangladesh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After being absent from the 2018 edition, cricket has made a triumphant return as one of the 37 disciplines in the upcoming Asian Games, set to take place in Hangzhou, China starting on September 19. Historically, cricket has only been featured in two other editions - 2010 and 2014. However, this year marks a significant milestone as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be sending both their men's and women's teams to compete in the event for the very first time.

With just over a month remaining before the commencement of the cricket tournament in China, the fate of India's men's and women's teams has been revealed.

Based on their respective ICC T20I rankings as of June 1, India has secured a direct entry into the quarterfinals in both the men's and women's categories. Joining them in the last eight stage will be Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The men's event will feature 18 teams and is scheduled to commence on September 28, culminating in the final on October 7. Interestingly, this final will take place just two days after the start of the Men's ODI World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Should the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team advance to the final, they will face the challenge of playing three consecutive days - October 5 (quarterfinal), October 6 (semifinal), and October 7 (final).

On the other hand, the women's event will consist of 14 teams and will be held prior to the men's tournament. The action will kick off on September 19 and conclude with the final on September 26.

With the matches at the Asiad now having official T20I status, the fate of India's women's team captain, Harmanpreet, will depend on her team's performance in the event.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old received a two-match suspension from the ICC due to her misconduct in the third and final match of the ODI series against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet was fined 50 percent of her match fee for a Level 2 offense and was given three demerit points for angrily smashing the stumps after her dismissal. She was later found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision." As a result, she was fined an additional 25 percent of her match fees and received another demerit point.

Harmanpreet will be absent from the quarterfinal tie and the semi-final match, with participation only guaranteed in the final if the team successfully reaches the gold medal match.

READ| ENG vs AUS: Controversy erupts in Ashes again as Steve Smith survives close run-out call, R Ashwin reacts

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Isha Ambani-led Mukesh Ambani company to take on Tata firm, Nykaa with next move

Twitter user with ‘X’ handle moved to another account without warning or compensation

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, check rain forecast for Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana and other states

Best smart watch under 2000

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE