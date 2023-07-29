Will Harmanpreet Kaur be able to play the Asian Games 2023 after ICC's punishment? Check details here

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old received a two-match suspension from the ICC due to her misconduct in the third and final match of the ODI series against Bangladesh.

After being absent from the 2018 edition, cricket has made a triumphant return as one of the 37 disciplines in the upcoming Asian Games, set to take place in Hangzhou, China starting on September 19. Historically, cricket has only been featured in two other editions - 2010 and 2014. However, this year marks a significant milestone as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be sending both their men's and women's teams to compete in the event for the very first time.

With just over a month remaining before the commencement of the cricket tournament in China, the fate of India's men's and women's teams has been revealed.

Based on their respective ICC T20I rankings as of June 1, India has secured a direct entry into the quarterfinals in both the men's and women's categories. Joining them in the last eight stage will be Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The men's event will feature 18 teams and is scheduled to commence on September 28, culminating in the final on October 7. Interestingly, this final will take place just two days after the start of the Men's ODI World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Should the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team advance to the final, they will face the challenge of playing three consecutive days - October 5 (quarterfinal), October 6 (semifinal), and October 7 (final).

On the other hand, the women's event will consist of 14 teams and will be held prior to the men's tournament. The action will kick off on September 19 and conclude with the final on September 26.

With the matches at the Asiad now having official T20I status, the fate of India's women's team captain, Harmanpreet, will depend on her team's performance in the event.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old received a two-match suspension from the ICC due to her misconduct in the third and final match of the ODI series against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet was fined 50 percent of her match fee for a Level 2 offense and was given three demerit points for angrily smashing the stumps after her dismissal. She was later found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision." As a result, she was fined an additional 25 percent of her match fees and received another demerit point.

Harmanpreet will be absent from the quarterfinal tie and the semi-final match, with participation only guaranteed in the final if the team successfully reaches the gold medal match.

