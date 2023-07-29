ENG vs AUS: Controversy erupts in Ashes again as Steve Smith survives close run-out call, R Ashwin reacts

Tensions flared on Friday due to a highly disputed decision involving former Australia captain, Steve Smith.

Controversies persist in the ongoing Ashes series, and the fifth and final Test at the Kennington Oval was no exception. On day two, a moment arose that sparked heated debate and divided opinions.

Tensions flared on Friday due to a highly disputed decision involving former Australia captain, Steve Smith. The third umpire, Nitin Menon, controversially ruled Smith not out on a run-out call.

Smith's audacious attempt to snatch a second run resulted in a daring dive to outpace substitute fielder George Ealham's throw. In a flash, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow swiftly removed the stumps and fervently appealed for a run-out.

Smith walked halfway back to the pavilion, his heart pounding, as he watched the replay on the colossal big screen. The England players erupted into jubilant celebration, their cheers echoing through the stadium. However, upon careful examination during the video review, it became evident that the bails had only dislodged from the groove after Smith's bat had already crossed the line. Umpire Menon, after a lengthy and meticulous analysis, ultimately ruled in favor of Smith, declaring him not out.

This contentious decision sparked a widespread debate, captivating the cricketing world. Even India's esteemed off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, took to Twitter to express his admiration for umpire Menon's astute judgment, acknowledging that the right call had been made.

"What’s with the Ashes and substitute fielders. Have to applaud Nitin Menon for making the right decision," Ashwin said in his post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, England pacer Stuart Broad said that the benefit of doubt went Smith's way.

"I don't honestly know the rules," Broad joked. "I think there was enough grey area to give that not out. What are the rules? Was it the right decision? It looked sort of benefit-of-the-doubt-type stuff. First angle I saw, I thought 'out' and the side angle looked like the bail was probably dislodged."

After narrowly escaping a run-out call on 44, Smith displayed remarkable resilience and went on to amass an impressive 71 runs before being dismissed by Chris Woakes.

At the conclusion of the second day, Australia's total reached 295 as they were bowled out. This places them 12 runs ahead of England, who managed to score 283 runs in their first innings.

