Headlines

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

ENG vs AUS: Controversy erupts in Ashes again as Steve Smith survives close run-out call, R Ashwin reacts

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets undercare Manipur BJP MLA, writes to party chief Nadda

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

ENG vs AUS: Controversy erupts in Ashes again as Steve Smith survives close run-out call, R Ashwin reacts

ITR भरने की लास्ट डेट हो रही खत्म, जल्द भरें

6 films in which Sanjay Dutt aced negative roles

Online fraud: 9 worst mistakes that can make you lose money

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar’s RARKPK ‘daily soap’, asks ‘cartoon’ Ranveer Singh to look up to South heroes

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG vs AUS: Controversy erupts in Ashes again as Steve Smith survives close run-out call, R Ashwin reacts

Tensions flared on Friday due to a highly disputed decision involving former Australia captain, Steve Smith.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Controversies persist in the ongoing Ashes series, and the fifth and final Test at the Kennington Oval was no exception. On day two, a moment arose that sparked heated debate and divided opinions.

Tensions flared on Friday due to a highly disputed decision involving former Australia captain, Steve Smith. The third umpire, Nitin Menon, controversially ruled Smith not out on a run-out call.

Smith's audacious attempt to snatch a second run resulted in a daring dive to outpace substitute fielder George Ealham's throw. In a flash, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow swiftly removed the stumps and fervently appealed for a run-out.

Smith walked halfway back to the pavilion, his heart pounding, as he watched the replay on the colossal big screen. The England players erupted into jubilant celebration, their cheers echoing through the stadium. However, upon careful examination during the video review, it became evident that the bails had only dislodged from the groove after Smith's bat had already crossed the line. Umpire Menon, after a lengthy and meticulous analysis, ultimately ruled in favor of Smith, declaring him not out.

This contentious decision sparked a widespread debate, captivating the cricketing world. Even India's esteemed off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, took to Twitter to express his admiration for umpire Menon's astute judgment, acknowledging that the right call had been made.

"What’s with the Ashes and substitute fielders. Have to applaud Nitin Menon for making the right decision," Ashwin said in his post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, England pacer Stuart Broad said that the benefit of doubt went Smith's way.

"I don't honestly know the rules," Broad joked. "I think there was enough grey area to give that not out. What are the rules? Was it the right decision? It looked sort of benefit-of-the-doubt-type stuff. First angle I saw, I thought 'out' and the side angle looked like the bail was probably dislodged."

After narrowly escaping a run-out call on 44, Smith displayed remarkable resilience and went on to amass an impressive 71 runs before being dismissed by Chris Woakes.

At the conclusion of the second day, Australia's total reached 295 as they were bowled out. This places them 12 runs ahead of England, who managed to score 283 runs in their first innings.

READ| Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G with Nothing Phone-like LED strips teased, gets RGB spin

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

Wordle 770 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Bro Twitter review: Netizens hail Pawan Kalyan for his 'screen presence', declare Sai Dharam Tej-starrer 'blockbuster'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE