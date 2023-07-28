Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Kuldeep reflected on his intermittent presence in the Indian squad and expressed his pragmatic perspective on the matter.

Once a regular member of India's white-ball squads, Kuldeep Yadav has experienced a fluctuating presence in the team in recent years. Known for his reliability and ability to take wickets in the middle overs of One Day Internationals (ODIs), Kuldeep's occasional ineffectiveness and high cost on his off days led to him being overlooked in favor of more economical alternatives.

However, he has made a strong comeback from this setback, rejuvenating his career over the past year or so. By improving his defensive skills as a bowler, Kuldeep has managed to maintain his threat on the field. This was evident when he achieved impressive figures of 4-6 during India's dominant victory over West Indies in the first ODI in Bridgetown.

A distinctive left-armed wrist-spinner, Yadav is India's wildcard, possessing the ability to deliver game-changing spells against formidable opponents. Following his remarkable performance against the Windies, Kuldeep shared his thoughts during a press conference. He reflected on his intermittent presence in the Indian squad and expressed his pragmatic perspective on the matter.

"Most of the times, when I don't get to play it is because of the situation and combination. It is a normal thing now, I have been playing cricket for so many years, it has been more than six years now. These things are normal. I don't think much about taking wickets now. My focus is more on the process that what length I should be bowling," said the leg-spinner.

Kuldeep has been a valuable member of the Delhi Capitals for the past two seasons, forging a formidable partnership with Axar Patel. His growth as a player was particularly evident in the remarkable 2022 season, where he showcased his skills by taking an impressive 21 wickets. Although he faced some challenges in 2023, his economy rate in the IPL reached its all-time best at 7.37 across 14 matches. Kuldeep has received accolades for his ability to adapt to the game, especially in shorter formats, making it increasingly challenging for batters to score against him.

Kuldeep participated in the first Test match held in Bangladesh in December 2022. He is now aiming for a comeback to the team as a spin option for crucial World Test Championship (WTC) assignments in the upcoming years. However, prior to that, he must strive to deliver even more remarkable performances in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) and the Asia Cup. By doing so, he can secure a position as India's key bowler, as they aspire to claim the World Cup trophy on their home ground.

