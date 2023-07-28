Headlines

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Kuldeep reflected on his intermittent presence in the Indian squad and expressed his pragmatic perspective on the matter.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Once a regular member of India's white-ball squads, Kuldeep Yadav has experienced a fluctuating presence in the team in recent years. Known for his reliability and ability to take wickets in the middle overs of One Day Internationals (ODIs), Kuldeep's occasional ineffectiveness and high cost on his off days led to him being overlooked in favor of more economical alternatives. 

However, he has made a strong comeback from this setback, rejuvenating his career over the past year or so. By improving his defensive skills as a bowler, Kuldeep has managed to maintain his threat on the field. This was evident when he achieved impressive figures of 4-6 during India's dominant victory over West Indies in the first ODI in Bridgetown.

A distinctive left-armed wrist-spinner, Yadav is India's wildcard, possessing the ability to deliver game-changing spells against formidable opponents. Following his remarkable performance against the Windies, Kuldeep shared his thoughts during a press conference. He reflected on his intermittent presence in the Indian squad and expressed his pragmatic perspective on the matter.

"Most of the times, when I don't get to play it is because of the situation and combination. It is a normal thing now, I have been playing cricket for so many years, it has been more than six years now. These things are normal. I don't think much about taking wickets now. My focus is more on the process that what length I should be bowling," said the leg-spinner.

Kuldeep has been a valuable member of the Delhi Capitals for the past two seasons, forging a formidable partnership with Axar Patel. His growth as a player was particularly evident in the remarkable 2022 season, where he showcased his skills by taking an impressive 21 wickets. Although he faced some challenges in 2023, his economy rate in the IPL reached its all-time best at 7.37 across 14 matches. Kuldeep has received accolades for his ability to adapt to the game, especially in shorter formats, making it increasingly challenging for batters to score against him.

Kuldeep participated in the first Test match held in Bangladesh in December 2022. He is now aiming for a comeback to the team as a spin option for crucial World Test Championship (WTC) assignments in the upcoming years. However, prior to that, he must strive to deliver even more remarkable performances in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) and the Asia Cup. By doing so, he can secure a position as India's key bowler, as they aspire to claim the World Cup trophy on their home ground.

READ| 5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Adorable! 94-year-old desi dadi goes viral with her charming barbie avatars, watch

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

This IIT alumnus followed Warren Buffett model to build Rs 207700 crore company, his net worth is...

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert at Ratnagiri, orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad districts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE