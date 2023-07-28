Headlines

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

HomeSports

Sports

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been diligently working towards introducing the sport to the Olympics for quite some time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cricket is highly likely to make a comeback to the Olympics after a 128-year hiatus in the 2028 edition to be held in Los Angeles, according to a report by The Guardian.

If cricket is included in the Games, it will be played in the T20 format, with both men's and women's teams competing for the coveted gold medal. The top five teams, as per the International Cricket Rankings (ICC), will fiercely battle it out for the ultimate prize.

The report highlights that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stands to gain significant financial benefits from this development. Broadcasting rights in India for the 2024 Paris Olympics are estimated to be around £15.6m (Rs 165 crore), but this figure could skyrocket to £150m (Rs 1585 crore) for the 2028 Olympics if cricket is included.

"Commercial arrangements" are said to be the only "stumbling block" currently. That means it's now crucial that the 2024 men's T20 World Cup which will be jointly hosted by the US and the West Indies is a success.

Recent reports suggesting that it might be relocated to England due to infrastructural issues were denied by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been diligently working towards introducing the sport to the Olympics for quite some time. This endeavor involved persuading the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to come under the jurisdiction of India's National Anti-Doping Agency, an affiliate of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Additionally, the ICC has been addressing concerns raised by the ECB. The inclusion of cricket in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 was seen as a positive indication of progress in this regard.

If successful, this development will not only expand the sport's reach to a wider audience but also potentially act as a catalyst for its growth in the United States.

Cricket made a brief appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics, featuring a single match between teams from Great Britain and France. However, neither country took the game seriously. The British team consisted of a touring club known as Devon and Somerset Wanderers, while the French team comprised local club cricketers.

READ| Watch: Fans ask 'How is Mahi Bhai'? Wife Sakshi gives major update on CSK captain's recovery

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s hammer scene leaves director Anil Sharma in awe, says nobody else could have pulled it off

From supporting roles to leading star: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on nepotism and making his mark in Bollywood

Varun Dhawan shares insights on his upcoming movie with Atlee, VD 18: ‘It’s a mass-action entertainer’

This Indian farmer grows world's 'most expensive' mango in his orchard, costs Rs 3 lakh per kg

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE