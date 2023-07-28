Headlines

Watch: Fans ask Sakshi Dhoni 'How is Mahi Bhai' during movie premiere; Check out her response

Changing these basic lifestyle habits can help you lead healthier, longer life; here's how

Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson’s jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

'Meri bowl pe bhi koi itna...': Ravindra Jadeja's witty take on Virat Kohli's stunning catch during IND vs WI 1st ODI

Changing these basic lifestyle habits can help you lead healthier, longer life; here's how

Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson’s jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Foods to boost happy hormones naturally

AI imagines Indian comedy stars as Ken from Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling’s Barbie

8 foods to lower uric acid level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

Malayalam actress Nithiya Sasi, friend arrested for allegedly extorting, blackmailing 75-year-old man over nude photos

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Despite Dhoni's absence, fans expressed their adoration for the beloved cricketer and eagerly inquired about his well-being.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:07 PM IST

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have ventured into the world of movie production with their maiden Tamil film, LGM: Let's Get Married. This highly anticipated film made its debut on Friday, July 28.

On this special occasion, Sakshi attended one of the screenings along with the film's team. Despite Dhoni's absence, fans expressed their adoration for the beloved cricketer and eagerly inquired about his well-being.

Responding to their queries, Dhoni's wife gave a reassuring thumbs up and shared that he is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovering from knee surgery, which took place immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

The captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, did not attend the first-day screening. However, he made a visit to Chennai earlier this month to grace the pre-release event of LGM and delivered a speech addressing the fans.

Former Indian player, Wasim Jaffer, recently acknowledged MS Dhoni for CSK's consistent performances since the beginning of the IPL. Dhoni has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since 2008 until 2021.

In IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja took over the captaincy just before the season began and led the team for almost half of the season. However, Jadeja stepped down as captain midway due to a series of losses suffered by CSK. MS Dhoni then resumed his role as captain, but it was too late to salvage their campaign in IPL 2022. Nevertheless, he admirably led the team in 2023, resulting in their record-breaking fifth IPL trophy win.

