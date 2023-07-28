Watch: Fans ask Sakshi Dhoni 'How is Mahi Bhai' during movie premiere; Check out her response

Despite Dhoni's absence, fans expressed their adoration for the beloved cricketer and eagerly inquired about his well-being.

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have ventured into the world of movie production with their maiden Tamil film, LGM: Let's Get Married. This highly anticipated film made its debut on Friday, July 28.

On this special occasion, Sakshi attended one of the screenings along with the film's team. Despite Dhoni's absence, fans expressed their adoration for the beloved cricketer and eagerly inquired about his well-being.

Responding to their queries, Dhoni's wife gave a reassuring thumbs up and shared that he is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovering from knee surgery, which took place immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

Fans asked "How is Mahi Bhai" to Sakshi.



(MSD7.Imran / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/XH7Ec7qzOu — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) July 28, 2023

The captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, did not attend the first-day screening. However, he made a visit to Chennai earlier this month to grace the pre-release event of LGM and delivered a speech addressing the fans.

Former Indian player, Wasim Jaffer, recently acknowledged MS Dhoni for CSK's consistent performances since the beginning of the IPL. Dhoni has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since 2008 until 2021.

In IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja took over the captaincy just before the season began and led the team for almost half of the season. However, Jadeja stepped down as captain midway due to a series of losses suffered by CSK. MS Dhoni then resumed his role as captain, but it was too late to salvage their campaign in IPL 2022. Nevertheless, he admirably led the team in 2023, resulting in their record-breaking fifth IPL trophy win.

READ| Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson’s jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI