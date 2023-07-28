Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson’s jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Suryakumar will have to wait until the final ODI in Tarouba to receive his refitted jersey, which he will then be able to wear throughout the T20I series as well.

The first One Day International (ODI) match between India and West Indies was filled with confusion and amusement when Suryakumar Yadav appeared on the field wearing a jersey that did not belong to him. To everyone's surprise, the back of Surya's shirt displayed the name and number of wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, instantly capturing the attention of fans. Disappointed Samson supporters were left wondering why the talented India wicketkeeper was not part of the Playing XI. However, in his own unique way, SKY made sure that Samson's presence was felt on the field.

Confirming the speculations of an equipment error, a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed to The Indian Express on Friday morning that the kit provided for SKY was a size too small. Additionally, although Suryakumar Yadav managed to go through the pre-match photoshoot wearing his own jersey, he preferred to play in a larger kit.

"There was some size issue with his jersey. We were told about it two days before the game. He will be receiving his new jersey after the second ODI as the BCCI has shipped it with Indian team players selected for the T20 series. Till then he will be wearing his teammate jersey while playing," the source told The Indian Express.

This is India's first white-ball series sponsored by sporting giants Adidas. However, Suryakumar will have to wait until the final ODI in Tarouba to receive his refitted jersey, which he will then be able to wear throughout the T20I series as well. This is the second consecutive year that India has faced logistical struggles during their tour in the Caribbean. Last year, a T20 match was delayed due to a transportation issue with the team's luggage from Trinidad to St Kitts.

Putting the jersey mix-up aside, the match resulted in a comfortable victory for India. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav dominated the West Indian batting, setting up an easy chase for the visitors. The Indian leadership made changes to the batting order to provide more opportunities for some of the middle-order batsmen, including Yadav, who came in at No. 3 and scored 19 runs off 25 balls.

Whether Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) will continue to be a regular player in the ODI side for the rest of the series remains uncertain. There have been suggestions for the player whose jersey he wore to start in the middle order instead. Yadav has struggled in his ODI career, while Sanju Samson has an impressive average of 66 in the format. It is possible that Samson might be given the opportunity as India experiments and prepares for the ODI World Cup later this year.

