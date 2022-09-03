WATCH: Virat Kohli trains wearing 'high-altitude mask' ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan

Image Credit: Twitter

Virat Kohli is gradually regaining his rhythm at the current Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. In India's tournament opener, he played significantly in a tight chase against Pakistan before hitting his first international fifty since February this year to set the platform for what proved to be a match-winning score against Hong Kong.

Ahead of India's high-octane Super 4 match against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Virat was spotted sweating it out with his teammates in Dubai, donning a high-altitude mask during his workout. Virat was captured while sprinting on the ground wearing a high-altitude mask.

Kohli was seen timing himself and had a member of Indian team support staff assisting him during the session as he tested his endurance.

Virat Kohli's batting form has been under a lot of scrutiny this year. Kohli has represented India in 70 matches and scored 2,648 runs in 84 innings at an average of 34.84 since his last international century over a thousand days ago. Since his previous international ton, he has struck 25 half-centuries across all forms.

2022 in particular has been very tough for Kohli. This year, Kohli has played only six T20Is for his side, across which he has scored 175 runs at an average of 35.00. His best score in the format this year is 59*.

Across all formats this year, he has represented India in 18 matches and across 21 innings, he has been able to score only 570 runs at an average of 28.50. Only five half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score of 79.

Kohli had taken a break following the England tour and later revealed that he had not touched the bat during that timeframe. He is, nevertheless, back and claims to be mentally rejuvenated.

“For the first time in 10 years, I didn’t touch my bat for a month. I came to realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body was telling you to stop. The mind was telling me to take a break and step back," Kohli said in a video posted by Star Sports.

“I’m looked at as a guy who is mentally very strong and I am. But everyone has a limit and you need to recognize that limit, otherwise things can get unhealthy for you. This period taught me a lot of things that I wasn’t allowing to come to surface. When they eventually came up, I embraced it," he added.

However, Kohli has performed well in Asia Cup so far. In two matches he played, has scored 94 runs. His best score is an unbeaten 59* against Hong Kong. He is the second-highest run scorer in the tournament so far, next to Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan, who has scored 121 runs in two matches.