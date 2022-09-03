IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Five player battles from India vs Pakistan match to watch out for

The iconic fixture of India-Pakistan has produced some of the tournament's most memorable games and is set to be a mouth-watering contest once again.

On Sunday (September 4), India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round match 2 and once again, a billion eyes will be glued on screen to witness this battle from various perspectives.

India won the first round of competition by beating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the group stage, while the latter will be looking to make a comeback.

Four teams - India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and official host Sri Lanka progressed to the last-four stage. India topped Group A (A1) while Afghanistan finished as the leader of Group B (B2). Sri Lanka, the host (B1), qualified for the Super 4 after beating Bangladesh by two wickets on Thursday in Dubai.

Pakistan was the last team to enter the last-four stage with a massive 155-run win over Hong Kong on Friday in Sharjah.

Here are five player battles from India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 to watch out for: