India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4- Date, venue, probable playing XI, All you need to know

On Sunday (September 4), India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round match 2 and once again, a billion eyes will be glued on screen to witness this battle from various perspectives.

India won the first round of competition by beating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the group stage, while the latter will be looking to make a comeback.

Four teams - India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and official host Sri Lanka progressed to the last-four stage. India topped Group A (A1) while Afghanistan finished as the leader of Group B (B2). Sri Lanka, the host (B1), qualified for the Super 4 after beating Bangladesh by two wickets on Thursday in Dubai.

Pakistan was the last team to enter the last-four stage with a massive 155-run win over Hong Kong on Friday in Sharjah.

Into the Super 4 and in spectacular style!

Congratulations to @TheRealPCB for being the fourth team to move into the DP World #AsiaCup Super 4 stage.#PAKvHK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/FDxBOb7ZRM — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022

When and what time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match will be played on September 4 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match take place?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.



India vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Match Prediction

Pakistan demolished Hong Kong to reach the Super 4, but they will not have it easy against India. Even yet, as seen against Hong Kong, Pakistan's bowling attack is a notch above India's. However, India has a batting lineup that can neutralize it, and the total strength of the team makes us pick India as the favorite in the Super 4 match.