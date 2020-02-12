Top sports news: Bumrah drops in ODI Ranking, KL Rahul, Neesham to settle 'rock, paper, scissors' score in IPL

In Wednesday's top Sports News (February 12, 2020), After the recently concluded ODI series between India and New Zealand, the ICC bowlers’ ranking saw a new table topper - Trent Boult.

Jasprit Bumrah has been dethroned from the spot after going wicketless in the ODI series.

The match, which has also seen a little banter on-field between Jimmy Neesham and KL Rahul saw it go online as well.

In kabaddi, since the ‘ unofficial Indian team’ landed in Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship, a lot of talks have been doing the rounds.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. ICC Bowlers’ Rankings: After going wicketless in New Zealand ODI series, Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot to Trent Boult

Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the Indian squad after a long layoff due to stress fracture in the back. He had dominated the rankings for quite some time.

However, after going wicketless in the ODI series since his debut in 2016, he has been dethroned from the spot.

2. Rock, paper, scissors instead of Super Over? ICC's suggestion over Jimmy Neesham, KL Rahul online banter is hilarious

The internet went crazy after Jimmy Neesham posted a picture on Twitter from the banter between him and India batsman KL Rahul.

The picture is a glimpse of when Rahul and Neesham were involved in a light banter during the final ODI in Mount Maunganui.

3. World Kabaddi Federation calls C’ship in Pakistan 'unauthorised', so how did ‘unofficial’ Indian team land there?

Since an ‘Indian team’ landed in Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship, a lot of talks have been doing the rounds.

The sports ministry and the national federation had clearly stated that they did not grant permission to any team to travel to the neighbouring country.

4. 35 all out! Sandeep Lamichhane's 6 wickets for Nepal restricts USA to joint-lowest ODI score

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Nepal and the United States of America set a new joint record.

The USA team were restricted by Nepal for a joint-lowest ODI score of 35 on Wednesday at Kirtipur.

5. 'Do you see any fat in my body?' Umar Akmal's naked outburst a 'misunderstanding', says PCB

The case over Pakistan's Umar Akmal for his outburst at a fitness Test organized at the NCA in Lahore has been closed.

The cricketer had to appear in front of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for an inquiry.