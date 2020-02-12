'Do you see any fat in my body?' Umar Akmal's naked outburst a 'misunderstanding', says PCB

The case over Pakistan's Umar Akmal for his outburst at a fitness Test organized at the NCA in Lahore has been closed. The cricketer had to appear in front of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for an inquiry.

Umar, who last appeared in Pakistan jersey in a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2019 at home, apparently failed a stage of fitness test known as the roll test. In the test, trainers see how much fat a player has.

The controversial cricketer got into a scuffle with a trainer who tried to measure his body fat at the National Cricket Academy.

In frustration, Umar removed his shirt and asked him “Do you see any fat in my body”. Soon he was charged with misbehaving accusations.

According to reports from CricketPakistan.com.pk, Umar was asked to appear in front of a committee which includes Director of Domestic cricket Haroon Rasheed, Doctor Sohail Saleem and a representative from PCB legal team and explain his actions at the NCA.

A complaint was also filed against the wicketkeeper-batsman by the coaching staff who apparently were witness to his verbal assault.

However, after investigation, it is concluded that the incident happened due to a 'misunderstanding'.

PCB even released a statement saying, "The Pakistan Cricket Board today concluded its proceedings into alleged misconduct involving Umar Akmal during a fitness test. After listening to all the parties involved, it was established that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding.

"After Umar Akmal offered his regrets for his actions, the PCB reprimanded him and also reminded him of his responsibilities as a senior cricketer.

"The matter is now closed. The PCB and Umar Akmal will offer no further comments".

Earlier, Umar's elder brother Kamran Akmal had said, “I don’t think anything like that happened. If something like this happened then they should call the parties involved. As I said, I believe no arguments occurred. This was a total misunderstanding. The trainer and Umar are good friends. They have studied in the same school.”

Umar is known to be indiscipline as he was earlier fined 20% of his match fee and received an official reprimand for a late night-out ahead of fifth ODI against Australia in Dubai.

Though, in a 2019 interview with the same website, he had said that he has changed himself and has tried hard to restrain his off-field activities.