Top sports news: Ajinkya Rahane lauds Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sourav Ganguly talks about IPL 2020 & more
Here are the top stories of April 12, 2020.
Top sports news of the day | April 12 , File Photos
In Sunday's top Sports News (April 12, 2020), while Christians all over should have been celebrating a joyous Easter, this year, the celebrations are muted under the constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus. All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.
Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:
The Holy Week, which leads up to Easter, commemorates Jesus’ entry to Jerusalem a week before his crucifixion. However, the COVID-19 got all locked up in their respective home.
Keeping hopes and faith alive, sports stars namely Sachin Tendulkar and sports clubs joined in wishing all a Happy Easter.
2. Coronavirus: Ajinkya Rahane lauds Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision to extend COVID-19 lockdown
The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.
Team India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane extended his support towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision to extend the lockdown in the state from April 15 till April 30 as India's fight against COVID-19 continues.
3. Former Liverpool player-manager Sri Kenny Dalglish, who tested positive for COVID-19, released from hospital
Former Liverpool player and manager Sri Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital after he had tested positive for the coronavirus, British media reported on Sunday.
Liverpool released a statement and said that the 69-year-old Dalglish was admitted to hospital for an infection. He required intravenous antibiotics but was asymptomatic. The former Scotland international is now back home.
4. 'What is there to say anyway?': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on holding IPL 2020
The Indian Premier League (IPL) which was to begin on March 29, was postponed to April 15 after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. However, with the number of cases rising in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown till April 15.
With many states now extending the lockdown to the end of the month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was questioned on holding IPL this year.
5. Amid coronavirus lockdown, Indian striker Jeje Lalpekhlua donates blood for needy in Mizoram
In the tough times of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian football team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has come forward and donated blood for the needy in Mizoram. Jeje is said to have rushed to the Synod Hospital in Durtlang, Mizoram, to donate the blood.
"Due to the lockdown, blood is not readily available nowadays. So the hospital connected with the Young Mizo Association (YMA) seeking help. The news reached me and I knew immediately what I needed to do. You cannot keep quiet and sit idle during such circumstances," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Jeje as saying.