Former Liverpool player-manager Sri Kenny Dalglish, who tested positive for COVID-19, released from hospital

Former Liverpool player and manager Sri Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital after he had tested positive for the coronavirus, British media reported on Sunday.

Liverpool released a statement and said that the 69-year-old Dalglish was admitted to hospital for an infection. He required intravenous antibiotics but was asymptomatic. The former Scotland international is now back home.

Dalglish who is self-isolating hailed the healthcare workers at the National Health Service (NHS).

"People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care," Dalglish told The Sunday Post.

"As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic."

Liverpool also released a message by Dalglish, who also played for Celtic. He said, "Thank you for all of your well wishes over the last few days.

â€ª"I’m delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS, which we appreciate now more than ever. Marina and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period.

Sir Kenny Dalglish has issued the following update to supporters. https://t.co/faNQgf18J4 — Liverpool FC (at) (@LFC) April 12, 2020

"â€ªI know the sun is shining for many of you, but I urge you to stay home and follow the government guidelines to the letter. This is undoubtedly the best way that we can look after one another at this time. We will now be in full lockdown for the recommended amount of time in order to protect the lives of others."

More than 1.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally, according to a Reuters tally. The United Kingdom has nearly 79,000 cases with 9,875 deaths.

(Inputs from Reuters)