Coronavirus: Ajinkya Rahane lauds Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision to extend COVID-19 lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Team India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane extended his support towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision to extend the lockdown in the state from April 15 till April 30 as India's fight against COVID-19 continues.

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country. The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.

Rahane took to Twitter and wrote, "We need to combat the #Covid19 situation and prevent it from spreading more. Let's support the decision of our @CMOMaharashtra to extend the lockdown in Maharashtra. Our teamwork and unity shall immensely help to curb this virus. @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona"

After Odisha, Punjab and Telangana, Maharashtra also opted to extend the lockdown in the State on Saturday (April 11).

As cases of coronavirus see a huge increase across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday intensified the testing strategy for COVID-19 cases, especially in hotspots and evacuees centres that have been identified by the central government.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 7529 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 242 fatalities have been reported.