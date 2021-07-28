Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari wins in 1/16 elimination round; Sai Praneeth bows out

World No 1 archer, India's Deepika Kumari progressed to the pre-quarterfinals after beating USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the 1/16 eliminations round. Mucino-Fernandez ran Deepika close, the latter didn't even have a good start as she registered a score of 25 as the American scored 26 and took a 2-0 lead.

Deepika came storming back and levelled the scoreline 2-2. after which, it was all Deepika in the next two sets as she went on to take a 4-2 lead in the match.

But the game wasn't over yet and Mucino-Fernandez wasn't giving up yet as she made a comeback and brought the scoreline to 4-4, which meant the match went to the fifth and the deciding set.

Deepika kept her calm in the final set and went on to win the match 6-4 and progressed to the 1/8 eliminations round. Earlier in the day, Deepika defeated Bhutan's Bhu Karna in the 1/32 eliminations round 6-0.

While Deepika has kept the medal hopes alive, the Badminton player Sai Praneeth bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing his second game in Group D.

Netherlands' Mark Caljouw defeated Praneeth 21-14, 21-14 in straight sets and by the virtue of this loss he crashed out after losing both his group stage matches.