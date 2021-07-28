Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari storms into next round, pugilist Pooja Rani enters quarter-finals

World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari progressed to the next round of the women's individual archery event after defeating Bhutan's Bhu Karna in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Wednesday. The India archer defeated Bhu Karma 6-0 in the 1/32 eliminations round.

The Indian archer shot 8,9 and 9 in Set 1 and her total score read 26 while Bhu Karma performed underwhelmingly and her score read 23. This allowed Deepika to take a 2-0 lead.

A similar story unfolded in Set 2, and Deepika took a commanding lead in the match. By the time the third set came to an end, the Indian took a comfortable 6-0 lead, and she ended up sealing the match. Earlier in the day, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav crashed out of men's individual archery after losing in the 1/16 eliminations round.

India's mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday had lost their quarter-final clash of the Archery Mixed Team event. South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok defeated the Indian pair 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Boxing:

Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's middleweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Round of 16 at the Kokugikan Arena. Rani defeated Chaib 5-0 on Wednesday.

Rani took the first round comprehensively as all judges voted in her favour. The Indian pugilist continued from where she left off and she took the match quite comprehensively, not allowing Chaib to come back in the following next two rounds.

.@BoxerPooja starts off her #Tokyo2020 campaign with a solid performance over Algeria's Ichrak Chaib, winning the bout 5-0. Wishing her all the best for her upcoming bouts!#Boxing #Olympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/zeOsCsR9iA — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 28, 2021

On Tuesday, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena.

On Sunday, Mary Kom had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1.