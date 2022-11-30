Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for KSA vs MEX FIFA World Cup 2022, match 40

Saudi Arabia football team

Saudi Arabia faces Mexico in an epic encounter as the fight for the Last 16 gets interesting. Giant killers Saudi Arabia will back on their cohesive attacking unit to target all 3 points from the game. However, Mexico will not have it easy. The Central American side will give their all knowing they need a win to stay in contention for a spot in the last 16.

The situation is more precarious for El Tri as they also have to hope that other results go their way. Gerardo Martino’s side hasn’t won any match so far in the tournament and were very average against Argentina.

Moreover, Martino will be forced to look for a replacement for veteran Andres Guardado who was forced off after just 42 minutes against Argentina due to an apparent muscular problem. Raul Jimenez is also set for a recall and will want to have a memorable 100th match for Mexico.

SaudiArabia vs Mexico: Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ochoa

Defenders: Sanchez, Moreno, Al-Amri, Gallardo

Midfielders: Al-Abed, Chavez, Lozano

Forwards: Jimenez, Al-Shehri, Vega

Probable Starting Line-up:

Saudi Arabia Probable Starting Line-up: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Hassan Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulellah Al-Malki, Mohamed Kanno, Nawaf Al-Abed, Salem-Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al Buraikan

Mexico Probable Starting Line-up: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Kevin Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega