Pro Kabaddi 2022: Fazel Atrachali creates history, surpasses Anup Kumar to become the most successful skipper

Image Source: Twitter

In the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Jaipur Pink Panthers faced Puneri Paltan on November 23. The 96th match of the season was held in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In terms of the game, Fazel Atrachali's Puneri Paltan defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers by a score of 32-39.

Puneri Paltan's place in this year's event was boosted by this victory. Fazel Atrachali, on the other hand, made history with this victory. He surpassed Anup Kumar as the most successful Pro Kabaddi League captain. Fans were ecstatic after learning of Atrachali's achievement.

Prior to this tournament, Atrachali had the same number of victories (52) as former U-Mumba captain Anup Kumar. He eventually became the head coach of Puneri Paltan. With this victory, Fazel Atrachali became the Pro Kabaddi League's 53rd captain to win. He did not, however, have a terrific performance in the encounter.

In the encounter, the Iranian left-corner defender did not earn a single tackle point. However, prior to this season's league, he was the most expensive defense and abroad player in the league. The Pune franchise paid Rs 1.38 crore for this Iranian defender's services. However, he has coached his team so well that Puneri Paltan are presently at the top of the league.

They have 64 points after 17 matches, with 11 wins, four losses, and two draws. As a result, Fazel Atrachali and his Pune franchise may attempt to win the championship this time around. Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are now in third place with 54 points after 16 games. Puneri Paltans will be back in action soon.

READ| Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson involved in friendly banter ahead of IND-NZ ODI series opener