Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces extra reward for players if India wins FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

Ahead of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated on Thursday that if the Indian hockey team wins the world cup, each player will receive Rs 1 crore.

He made the big announcement at the inauguration of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. He also talked with the Indian squad and wished them success in the next tournament, which begins on January 13.

On this occasion, Chief Minister interacted with the National Men’s Hockey Team who are accommodated at the World Cup Village.

“Each player of Team India will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore, if our country wins World Cup. I wish the very best to Team India and hope they will emerge champions,” Patnaik said.

Players praised the Odisha government and thanked the chief minister for developing a holistic ecosystem for hockey for the players of the nation.

The World Cup Village at Rourkela was inaugurated by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik today.

He met the Indian Hockey team and encouraged them for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

The state-of-the-art hockey arena and complex will also house the World Cup village, where all of the competing 16 nations' players and personnel will stay. There will be 225 rooms available, and hospitality will be provided by the Taj company throughout the duration of the Hockey World Cup.

The stadium is a cutting-edge construction designed specifically for the Hockey World Cup. It has a capacity of 20,000 people and is India's largest hockey stadium. It was built in a record-breaking 9 months.

To build this stadium, 1,200 migrant labourers from Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand toiled around the clock. The stadium in Rourkela was reportedly built for Rs 261 crore. Rourkela will host a total of 20 World Cup games.

It also features a well-equipped Gymnasium of 5000 sq. ft. with all the newest equipment and is surrounded by greenery to keep the heat at bay during the seasons. There are three apartment buildings and two separate multi-cuisine kitchen facilities, as well as two dining halls that can accommodate 300 people at a time.

The Hockey World Cup will begin on January 13 and will last until January 29, 2023.

