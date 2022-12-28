Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

From Rs 500-crore stadium to 225-room 4-star lodging: Rourkela gears up to host FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, one of India's largest hockey arenas, can hold over 20,000 people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

From Rs 500-crore stadium to 225-room 4-star lodging: Rourkela gears up to host FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023
Image Source: Twitter/Odisha Sports

The FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 will begin on January 13, and Odisha will host the quadrennial tournament for the second time in a row.

However, unlike the previous edition, where all Hockey World Cup matches were held in the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the newly-built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela would serve as the second site for the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Rourkela will host 20 of the 44 hockey World Cup matches, with Bhubaneswar hosting the remaining 24 matches, including the final.

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, one of India's largest hockey arenas, can hold over 20,000 people.

The stadium, named after Indian freedom warrior Birsa Munda, is spread on 15 acres of ground on the campus of Biju Patnaik University of Technology in Odisha's Sundergarh district.

Despite the fact that the stadium is nearly finished, construction workers remain on the job. Cranes are in position to repair the aluminum facade and glass windows, as well as to complete additional structural work. Other employees are scrambling to complete auxiliary work, roads, grass, and parking lots on the property.

The project manager informed Indian Express that work had been finished in 15 months after the project began in August 2021.

Each seat is intended to provide an uninterrupted view, and here spectators can be closer to the pitch than in any other stadium in the world. Nearly 3,600 tonnes of structural steel and 4,000 tonnes of TMT steel were used in the construction, the engineer who wished to remain unnamed told Indian Express.

The state's BJD administration has not provided specific costs, however sports minister Tusharkanti Behera said that Rs 875 crore was spent on the construction of the new stadium and renovation of the existing one. Another official said over Rs 500 crore was spent in building the new stadium.

Players have access to accommodations, the main stadium,  practice field,  swimming pool, and a gym, which are all nearby. Additionally, 225 rooms in the 4-star category have been built by the government, and the Taj Group will be in charge of running them throughout the tournament. Over Rs 84 crore, according to support staff and authorities, was spent on developing accommodation for players.

The Sundargarh district administration has booked rooms in 100 government guest houses in the city for the duration of the tournament. The Biju Patnaik University of Technology has updated its staff quarters to use as temporary housing options.

A shuttle service for travelers arriving at the Jharsuguda airport is also being planned by the authorities. Wider roads and better drainage have already been implemented in Rourkela, and the government will add 25 buses to increase mobility throughout the event.

CCTVs and statues have been installed to improve security and traffic management, while artworks all across Rourkela feature illustrious hockey players or notable Odia figures.

This will be India's fourth time hosting the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup overall. While the national capital New Delhi hosted it in 2010, the 1982 edition was held in Mumbai.

READ| 'Stop using Internet explorer': Sohail Tanveer trolled for responding to Younis Khan's tweet after 4 years

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.