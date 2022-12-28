Search icon
'Stop using Internet explorer': Sohail Tanveer trolled for responding to Younis Khan's tweet after 4 years

Tanveer responded to Khan's tweet where the latter had shared the photograph of his second son four years ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter

While the Pakistan Cricket Team is facing New Zealand in the first Test match at Karachi's National Stadium, former cricketer Sohail Tanvir has provided spectators with a chuckle. Tanvir has caught the internet by storm with his recent tweet.

Younis Khan, a former Pakistan cricketer, gave birth to a son in March 2018. Khan, who remains one of Pakistan's most prolific run scorers, shared a photo of his second son on social media.

“Alhamdulillah – Allah swt has blessed me with a second son. Please remember me in your prayers,” Khan tweeted on March 14, 2018.

Unexpectedly, former Pakistani left-arm pacer Sohail Tanveer reacted to the tweet four years later. “MashaAllah, bohat Mubarak ho ap logon ko,” Tanveer tweeted on December 25.

Here is how Twitter Trolled Sohail Tanvir:

Younis Khan is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He is the only Pakistani batsman with at least 10,000 test runs and the most hundreds (34) in his career. He shares the record for the most double tons struck for Pakistan in Test matches with former Pakistani captain Javed Miandad.

Khan announced his retirement from international cricket in April 2017.

On the other hand, Sohail Tanveer represented Pakistan in two Tests, 62 ODIs, and 57 T20Is between 2007 and 2017. He took a total of 130 wickets and was a member of Pakistan's T20 World Cup-winning side in 2009. He plays franchise T20s as well as domestic T20s.

