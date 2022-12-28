'Stop using Internet explorer': Sohail Tanveer trolled for responding to Younis Khan's tweet after 4 years

Image Source: Twitter

While the Pakistan Cricket Team is facing New Zealand in the first Test match at Karachi's National Stadium, former cricketer Sohail Tanvir has provided spectators with a chuckle. Tanvir has caught the internet by storm with his recent tweet.

Younis Khan, a former Pakistan cricketer, gave birth to a son in March 2018. Khan, who remains one of Pakistan's most prolific run scorers, shared a photo of his second son on social media.

“Alhamdulillah – Allah swt has blessed me with a second son. Please remember me in your prayers,” Khan tweeted on March 14, 2018.

Unexpectedly, former Pakistani left-arm pacer Sohail Tanveer reacted to the tweet four years later. “MashaAllah, bohat Mubarak ho ap logon ko,” Tanveer tweeted on December 25.

Alhamdulillah - Allah swt has blessed me with a second son. Please remember me in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/UJuVV4BLpE — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) March 14, 2018

Here is how Twitter Trolled Sohail Tanvir:

Sohail Tanveer stop using Internet Explorer — Jenny (@jenzbenzy) December 25, 2022

His age in his Bio is still 33 so this should be excused https://t.co/13pGxmFrJw December 26, 2022

Taking better late than never to the next level! https://t.co/69vECGDQst — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 26, 2022

Bhai ptcl ka net lagwaya howa hai kya? — Ali Haider (@alihaideraf) December 26, 2022

The baby is 4 years now — (@dyaiyer) December 25, 2022

Younis Khan is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He is the only Pakistani batsman with at least 10,000 test runs and the most hundreds (34) in his career. He shares the record for the most double tons struck for Pakistan in Test matches with former Pakistani captain Javed Miandad.

Khan announced his retirement from international cricket in April 2017.

On the other hand, Sohail Tanveer represented Pakistan in two Tests, 62 ODIs, and 57 T20Is between 2007 and 2017. He took a total of 130 wickets and was a member of Pakistan's T20 World Cup-winning side in 2009. He plays franchise T20s as well as domestic T20s.

READ| IND vs SL series: These star players DROPPED from ODI squad, Pandya named vice-captain