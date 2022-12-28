IND vs SL series: These star players DROPPED from ODI squad, Pandya named vice-captain

File photo

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan was dropped from ODI squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka by the selectors on Tuesday (December 27).

Dhawan, who led Team India during recently concluded ODI series against Bangladesh, was excluded from the squad for Sri Lanka series by the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee.

Dhawan did not live up to his reputation during the India's 2-1 loss to Bangladesh and it was expected that he would be axed from Sri Lanka series.

The selection committee made many surprising changes, including the decision to drop explosive wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant from both T20I and ODI side for Sri Lanka series.

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya was named the vice captain of ODI side. The move is significant as Pandya has been elevated despite the presence of KL Rahul.

Experts are of the view that Dhawan might not get another chance to represent Team India in ODI and the exclusion could lead to end of his international career.

Dhawan has played 167 ODI matches for India, scoring 6793 runs at an average of 44.11. He has scored 17 centuries and 39 half centuries in ODI.

India ODI squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.