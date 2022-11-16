Mary Kom elected Chairperson of 'Athletes Commission' of IOA, Achanta Kamal elected vice-chairperson

Image Credit: ANI

Olympic medalist Mary Kom has been unanimously chosen chairman of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) Athletes Commission, while table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal has been named vice-chairperson of the board.

Previously, on Monday, it was reported that Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Commonwealth Games medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal were among the ten famous athletes who will comprise the Indian Olympic Association's new 'Athletes Commission' (IOA).

According to an IOA press release, Returning Officer (RO) Umesh Sinha released the list of ten commission members on Monday in New Delhi.

"The list constitutes eminent athletes including, Olympic Bronze Medalist and Padma Vibhushan boxer Mary Kom, Double Olympic medalist and Padma Bhushan awardee badminton ace PV Sindhu, Olympic medalist and Padma Shri shooter Gagan Narang, Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Padma Shri TT player Achanta Sharath Kamal, Olympian and CWG Gold medalist Padma Shri rower Bajrang Lal, Khel Ratna awardee and Olympic silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Khel Ratna awardee and Olympian Rani Rampal, Asian Cup Gold winner and Olympian Shiva Keshavan, Olympian and CWG Fencing championship gold medalist and Arjuna Awardee Bhavani Devi and Om Prakash Karhana made it to the Athletes' Commission, uncontested," said a press release from IOA.

The elected members were to choose a Chairperson and a Vice Chairperson from among themselves, as well as eight athletes of exceptional merit (SOMs). The deadline for submitting an application for SOMs was November 15, 2022.

The Athletes' Commission's electoral college was made up of 42 athletes nominated by 36 National Sports Federations. Nominations were accepted until 5 p.m. on November 13, 2022, after which the RO issued a tentative list that evening.

Nominated athletes were given time till 12 noon on November 14, 2022, to withdraw their names, if they so wanted, following which a finals list was to be published for voting for election of the remaining candidates. November 14 was the date of election of the Athletes' Commission. Following the withdrawal of names by 32 athletes on the morning of 14th November, 10 athletes remained in fray for 10 posts for members of IOA's Athletes' Commission.

The ten candidates were declared uncontested winners and members of the IOA's new Athletes' Commission. The Returning Officer distributed certificates of election.

