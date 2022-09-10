WATCH: 'Main kaptaan hu' irked Babar Azam to umpires after Rizwan appeal for DRS against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Image Credit: Twitter

Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced off in the penultimate Super 4 match on Friday in Dubai, before meeting in the Asia Cup 2022 final. The game was also a rehearsal for Sunday's crucial battle, in which the island nation sounded a warning for the men in green. The Lankans won by 5 wickets, finishing the Super 4 stage as table-toppers with no losses.

Dasun Shanaka and his team bowled Pakistan out for 121 in 19.1 overs after electing to bowl. Sri Lanka's reply was hampered by the loss of Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka for ducks. Pathum Nisanka's 48-ball 55 and cameos from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24) and Shanaka (21) helped the team win with 18 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, spectators were drawn to an odd incident in which Babar Azam was seen informing the on-field umpire that he is the captain of the team.

On the first delivery of the 16th over, Hasan Ali beat Nissanka's outside edge with a short ball, prompting wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to strongly appeal for a caught-behind. The umpire, however, judged it not out.

While Babar walked towards the pitch to inquire whether there was an edge, the umpire signaled the third umpire for a DRS appeal. The Pakistani captain had made no such request. Babar was irritated by the incident and was seen mouthing "Main kaptaan hu" (I'm the captain) towards the umpire.

Pakistan went on to lose the review after replay showed a massive gap between the bat and the ball. Nissanka was unbeaten on 55 as Sri Lanka chased down the 122-run target with five wickets remaining. Pakistan batted first and were bowled out for 121, which the Islanders chased down in just 17 overs.

Sri Lanka finished first in the Super 4 table after winning all three matches, while Pakistan finished second. The match on Friday could also be considered a full rehearsal for the summit showdown, as the two teams will face off in the Asia Cup 2022 final in Dubai on Sunday.

