'Khao piyo aish karo mitro': Virat Kohli shares unseen picture from his childhood, see viral post

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared an unseen pic from his childhood, wherein a young Kohli can be seen gorging on a scrumptious meal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared an unseen pic from his childhood, wherein a young Kohli can be seen gorging on a scrumptious meal. That signature smile of his can also be seen in the photo, as he enjoys his meal. 

Interestingly, he also had a hilarious caption to go along with the photo. There was a hidden message for his followers, in the note. 

 "Khao piyo aish karo mitro, dil par kise da dukhayo no (Enjoy your life, but try not to hurt anyone)," read the note on Kohli's pic. 

Take a look:

