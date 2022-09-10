Virat Kohli recalls time spent with Aaron Finch at RCB, pens heartfelt note on latter's ODI retirement

Virat Kohli wishes Aaron Finch well on his retirement

Australia's limited overs skipper Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the ODI format on Saturday, with his final bow in the 50-overs format to come on Sunday against New Zealand. The 35-year-old will lead Australia in the T20I World Cup, but he himself has admitted that it was the right time to quit the ODI format.

As Finch made his desire clear to retire from the 50 overs format, wishes from all over the world poured in, and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli also wished the Australian on his new phase of life.

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories," said Finch ahead of his final bow.

"I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point," added the right-handed opener.

Kohli also lauded the Australian skipper for his achievements and reminisced their time spent together at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while wishing him well for his future.

"Well done finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest," wrote the 33-year-old on Finch's Instagram post.

While Finch will play his final fixture in ODI cricket against New Zealand on Sunday, Kohli will return to action on September 20 when Australia come to tour the subcontinent for a three-match T20I series.