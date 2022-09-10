Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats

Virat Kohli became only the fourth Indian player in history to score a century across all three formats of the Gentleman's game.

Virat Kohli played a memorable 122 not out innings against Afghanistan in the supposed 'dead rubber' match in Asia Cup recently. Not only did Kohli end a long wait of 3 years to finally score his much-anticipated 71st century, but he shattered numerous records with his latest show.

The 33-year-old joined an illustrious list of Indian players, becoming only the fourth cricketer from the subcontinent to smash a ton across all three formats of the Gentleman's game.

Here's a complete list of players who have achieved the incredible feat: