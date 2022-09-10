Search icon
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats

Virat Kohli became only the fourth Indian player in history to score a century across all three formats of the Gentleman's game.

  Sep 10, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

Virat Kohli played a memorable 122 not out innings against Afghanistan in the supposed 'dead rubber' match in Asia Cup recently. Not only did Kohli end a long wait of 3 years to finally score his much-anticipated 71st century, but he shattered numerous records with his latest show. 

The 33-year-old joined an illustrious list of Indian players, becoming only the fourth cricketer from the subcontinent to smash a ton across all three formats of the Gentleman's game. 

Here's a complete list of players who have achieved the incredible feat:

1. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to achieve this illustrious feat. The middle-order batter had already smashed an ODI century when he recorded a ton in the T20I format versus South Africa in May 2010. Raina notched his maiden Test century later in July to etch his name in the history books.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had already recorded centuries in Test and ODI formats and later notched his first T20I century against South Africa in October 2015. 

3. KL Rahul

KL Rahul
KL Rahul became the third Indian player to achieve and he impressively achieved the feat of hitting tons in all formats in under two years of making his debut. 

4. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli became only the fourth Indian cricketer to score centuries in all formats of cricket when he brought up his 71st century against Afghanistan in India's final match of Asia Cup 2022. 

