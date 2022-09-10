'Next 29 hundreds will be a tough road..': Shoaib Akhtar gives stern verdict to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli ended a long wait of 1021 days to finally notch his much-anticipated 71st century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup recently. He stands second on the list of most centuries with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar leading the illustrious list with 100 tons.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who had backed Kohli to rediscover his best form has issued a stern verdict should the 33-year-old try to challenge Sachin's incredible feat.

Judging by his own lofty standards, it seemed in the past that Kohli could have levelled Sachin's sensational milestone, but the past three-year drought without a single century has fans wondering how close the Delhi-born talisman can reach to Sachin.

Akhtar meanwhile believes that the next 29 centuries will be a tough road for Kohli, but he also urged the latter to push himself and maintained that Virat is the greatest of all time.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, the Rawalpindi Express, said, "Virat Kohli, you have always spoken the truth and good things will happen with you. Remember that yeh tees centuries aapko nichod ke chodengi. But don't lose courage because you will end up being the greatest of all time. So keep pushing yourself."

He further continued, "I have always maintained that Virat is the greatest batter of all time. But the next 29 hundreds will be a tough road for him because he took about 900 days to get from 70th to 71st ton."

Indeed the former Indian skipper had endured a lean patch since the start of 2022, and he struggled for runs consistently before opting to take a month-long sabbatical from cricket. He returned directly for the Asia Cup and has been in good touch ever since, scoring 276 runs in five matches, including two fifties and the all-important century as well.

Kohli will next be seen in action from September 20, as India welcome Australia for a three-match T20I series at home.